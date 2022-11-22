Food bank at Calvary Baptist Church appeals to East Toronto community for donations as need grows

The Grace Pascoe Food Bank at Calvary Baptist Church is open to clients on Thursday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Experiencing a huge demand, the Grace Pascoe Food Bank in Calvary Baptist Church is appealing to the community to help with donations of non-perishable food items.

Located at the church, 72 Main St. between Gerrard Street East and Kingston Road, the food bank is open for clients on Thursday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

And it is getting busier every week as the need in the community continues to grow.

“People desperately need food for themselves and their children or else they may not have enough to eat,” said Adrienne Scott of the food bank in a note to Beach Metro Community News.

“As you know, food prices are going up and it is costing everyone more to feed our families,” she said. “Families are really struggling to put food on the table, in addition to paying for the other necessities of life.”

Donations are greatly needed and can be dropped off on Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.

Most needed items are canned fish (tuna, salmon), pasta sauce, canned beans, cereal and oatmeal, nut butters (peanut and almond), canned fruit and vegetables, and diapers.

For more information or to find ways you can help, please contact the Grace Pascoe Food Bank at Calvary Baptist Church by email at gpcc@calvary-baptist-church.ca