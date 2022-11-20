Deja Views: Ahead by almost a century on Wheeler Avenue

Photo above from the City of Toronto archives shows semidetached homes on Wheeler Avenue, just south of Norway Avenue, in 1924.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

There are 98 years separating these two images.

These two semi-detached dwellings sit on Wheeler Avenue just south of Norway Avenue. The photo above shows the homes in 1924. The inset photo shows them earlier this year.

Is there an old photograph of your house, sitting in a shoebox in your attic? Why not share it with our readers?

Please contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com