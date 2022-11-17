Taylor-Massey Community Wellness Event set for this month in Crescent Town

East Toronto Health Partners (ETHP) will be hosting a community wellness event for residents of Taylor-Massey and its surrounding areas later this month at Crescent Town Elementary School.

By AMARACHI AMADIKE, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

East Toronto Health Partners (ETHP) is hosting a community wellness event for residents of Taylor-Massey and its surrounding areas on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Attendees will have the opportunity to further educate themselves about where, and how, to find health and wellness services in times of need.

The event is set to take place at Crescent Town Elementary School (4 Massey Square) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The primary aim of the gathering is to establish a safe, inclusive environment for conversations about mental wellness.

Those attending will learn about essentials such as mental health counselling, substance use services, and harm reduction services that are close to home from service providers present at the event.

In addition to expanding their knowledge about mental health services, attendees will also have the chance to influence how mental health is treated in their communities by participating in a short survey about how those services can be improved for area residents.

The event includes free halal food and drinks, including chicken shawarma and falafel plates. Those attending will also have opportunities to win gift cards to local businesses.

Also, there will be bivalent COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine shots available on site during the event for those wishing to get a shot.

The community wellness event is fully accessible. Anyone who may need assistance is encouraged to contact ETHP by going to this website and filling out the email form: https://ethp.ca/join-us-on-november-29-for-the-taylor-massey-community-wellness-event-in-crescent-town/

The Nov. 29 gathering is sponsored by WoodGreen Community Services. Other partners include Alternatives East York Mental Health Counselling Services Agency, A-Way Express, Comprehensive Treatment Clinic, Cota, Gerstein Crisis Centre, Health Access Taylor-Massey, Michael Garron Hospital (including the Mobile Crisis Intervention Team and Transitional Youth Program), South Riverdale Community Health Centre, Street Haven, Taylor-Massey Residents Wellness Council, The Neighborhood Group Community Services, and The Neighborhood Organization (TNO).

Admission to the event is free.

Amarachi Amadike is a Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for Beach Metro Community News. His reporting is funded by the Government of Canada through its Local Journalism Initiative.