St. John Catholic School cross country team wins 19th straight city championship

Beach cross country runners from St. John Catholic School also put in championship performances at the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) elementary school championships held at Earl Bales Park in North York on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
For the St. John’s runners, this meet marked the remarkable 19th overall team championship in a row at the TCDSB city finals.
Age group team championships and gold medals for St. John at Tuesday’s meet went to the Grade 3 and under girls team; and the Grade 6 and Grade 8 boys teams at the meet.
Silver medal team honours for St. John went to the Grade 8 and Grade 5 girls; and the Grade 7 and Grade 5 boys squads.
Bronze medal team honours for St. John went to the Grade 6 girls squad.
Individual runners to finish in the top 10 in their races for St. John at the city championships were:
* Gold – Justin (Grade 8 boys); Elizabeth (Grade 8 girls); and Eden (Grade 5 girls).
* Silver – Trinity (Grade 8 girls), Lane (Grade 5 boys).
* Bronze – Julia (Grade 5 girls).
* Sixth – Bobby (Grade 6 boys); Tavian (Grade 5 boys); Madyn (Grade 3 and under girls).
* Seventh – Eamon (Grade 6 boys); Sydney (Grade 6 girls).
* Ninth – Olivia (Grade 3 and under girls).
* 10th – Cole (Grade 7 boys).
