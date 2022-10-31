Man killed in fatal shooting on Danforth near Donlands on Friday afternoon identified as Asadullah Ghani, 27

The victim of a fatal shooting in the Danforth and Donlands avenues area on Friday afternoon has been identified by Toronto police as Asadullah Ghani, 27.
The shooting took place at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, on Danforth Avenue near Bryon Avenue which is one block east of Danforth Avenue.
Police said they were called to the area of reports of multiple gunshots being heard. When officers arrived they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and medics performed life-saving measures on the man but he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Three male suspects were seen fleeing in a grey SUV but there is no further information regarding suspect descriptions at this time.
Homicide detectives are investigating and have asked anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the shooting or has security or dashcam footage to contact police.
Those with information is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
