Retirement Celebration for Debbie Visconti of Community Centre 55 set for Thursday afternoon

Community Centre 55 will host a Retirement Celebration for longtime Executive Director Debbie Visconti on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 27.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event at Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., from 2 to 4 p.m.
Visconti has been Executive Director at Community Centre 55 since 2010.
She will be retiring at the end of this month, and her last day will be Oct. 31.
“Please join us for refreshments and a celebration of Debbie’s career and her many wonderful contributions to the Beach community,” said Community Centre 55 of Thursday afternoon’s celebration.
For more on Visconti’s career with Community Centre 55 please see https://beachmetro.com/2022/10/18/community-centre-55s-debbie-visconti-retiring-after-12-years-as-executive-director/
For more information on Thursday’s celebration, please contact Community Centre 55’s Jade Maitland at 416-691-1113 ext. 224.
