Toronto Votes 2022: Election Day is today (Oct. 24) and polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toronto's Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24, and polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Today (Monday, Oct. 24) is Election Day for voters in Toronto.

Polls in the 25 wards across the city, including Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a total of 1,460 voting locations across Toronto. Voters will be choosing a mayor, ward councillor, and school trustee.

To be eligible to cast a vote, residents must be Canadian citizens and at least 18 years of age. Property owners must vote in the ward they live in. If the voter is a non-resident of Toronto, they or their spouse must own or rent property in the city. By law, an eligible voter can only vote once regardless of how many properties they own or rent within the city.

When going to a polling station, voters are advised to bring their Voter information Card (VIC) and government identification which clearly shows their name and Toronto address. Types of acceptable identification are available on the Toronto Elections webpage. This process is to help officials easily confirm voter eligibility. The VIC provides information about when and where to vote during both advance vote period and on Election Day. The card on its own cannot be used as identification.

Eligible voters who did not receive a Voter Information Card can also add themselves to voters’ list when they go to the polling station if they have proper identification.

For more information on how you can vote in Toronto’s October municipal election, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/elections/voter-information/

For a list of candidates running in the Toronto election in areas covered by Beach Metro Community News, please go to https://beachmetro.com/2022/08/19/final-list-of-candidates-running-for-council-and-school-board-in-beaches-east-york-scarborough-southwest-and-toronto-danforth-in-2022-election/

Please also look through our website at https://beachmetro.com/ where we have the profiles available of many of the candidates running for Councillor and Trustee positions in the wards of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth.