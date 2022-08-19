Final list of candidates running for council and school board in Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth in 2022 election

The deadline for registering to run in the Oct. 24 Toronto election, which will elect a mayor, ward councillors and school trustees, has passed and the races are set for the ridings covered by Beach Metro Community News. Image: City of Toronto.

By AMARACHIE AMADIKE

Candidates for Toronto’s upcoming municipal elections have been finalized as registrations officially closed as of 2 p.m. this afternoon (Friday, Aug. 19).

Unlike the situation one week ago, all incumbent councillors now have challengers for their respective positions as more residents entered the races for council membership.

Here are the candidates registered to run in the Oct. 24 election in the wards of Beaches-East York, Toronto-Danforth and Scarborough Southwest.

WARD 20 SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST

There are eight candidates running for the council seat in Ward 20 Scarborough Southwest.

Challenging incumbent councillor Gary Crawford are Corey David, Lorenzo Berardinetti, Parthi Kandavel, Philip Mills, Kevin Rupasinghe, Sharif Ahmed, and Malik Ahmad.

WARD 19 BEACHES-EAST YORK

A total of seven candidates are running in Ward 19 Beaches-East York. In the 2018 municipal election, 16 candidates ran for the seat.

Taking on incumbent councillor Brad Bradford in this fall’s election are Frank Marra, Donna Braniff, Sébastien Auger, Adam Smith, Steven Thompson and Jennie Worden.

WARD 14 TORONTO-DANFORTH

IIncumbent councillor Paula Fletcher in Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth has four challengers.

Also seeking the seat are John De Marco, Wali Abro, James Dyson and Denise Walcott.

TORONTO DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE RACES IN EAST TORONTO

Municipal elections also see school board trustees running for their positions.

With Parthi KandaveL out of the picture as he instead looks to gain a council seat in Scarborough Southwest, the race for Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee in Ward 18 (Scarborough Southwest) has all fresh faces in the race. Running for the trustee position are Kim Martin, Robert McDermott, Guled Arale, Malika Ghous, Naser Kaid, Sonny Mir, and Anna Sidiropoulos.

In the TDSB’s Ward 16 (Beaches-East York) incumbent trustee Michelle Aarts had no challengers up until this week. Now also seeking the trustee seat are Chris Jones and Sanjai Kumar.

In Ward 15 (Toronto-Danforth), incumbent TDSB Trustee Jennifer Story is leaving her position which she held since 2014. Looking to replace her are Sara Ehrhardt, Matt Farrell, Sukhpreet Sangha and Nicole Ufoegbune.

TORONTO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE RACES IN EAST TORONTO

In Ward 12 (which covers the Scarborough Southwest area) incumbent Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) Trustee Nancy Crawford will face off against Grazia Cubellis.

In Ward 11 (which includes the Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth areas) incumbent TCDSB Trustee Angela Kennedy will be challenged by candidatES Celine DiNova, Lisa Romano Dwyer, and Anton Perera.

FRENCH SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE RACES IN EAST TORONTO

Ward 3 of the Conseil scolaire Viamonde for French-first public education is the only ward out of three that has a challenger. Incumbent Amina Bibi Bhaiyat will look to defend her position against Joseph Frascà. Ward 2’s Benoit Fortin and Geneviève Oger of Ward 4 are running unchallenged and will be acclaimed to the positions.

The Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir Catholic school board for French-first Catholic schools in Ontario saw its first three candidates sign up for Ward 4 this week. Daniel Martin, Salah Rawdat and Paul Wilson will go head-to-head in a race to represent the ward which covers Toronto’s entire eastern region. Anne Godbout was elected as Trustee in 2018 but will not be campaigning this term.