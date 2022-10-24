Angela Kennedy re-elected for eighth term as Toronto Catholic District School Board trustee for Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth wards

Angela Kennedy has been re-elected to her position in Ward 11 which includes the Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth for the Toronto Catholic District School Board in tonight's election.

Longtime Toronto Catholic District School Board trustee Angela Kennedy has been re-elected to her position in Ward 11 which includes the Beaches-East York and Toronto-Danforth.

Kennedy was elected in tonight’s Toronto municipal election for the eighth time as the ward’s TCDSB trustee.

Kennedy recorded 52.3 per cent of the vote in Monday night’s election.

In second place was Celine Di Nova with 21.7 per cent of the vote. Third place went to Lisa Romano-Dwyer with 17.7 per cent of the vote. The fourth place finisher was Anton Perera with 8.3 per cent of the vote.