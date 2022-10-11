Lazy Daisy’s Cafe holds ‘breakfast sandwich sale’ fundraiser for Red Door Family Shelter on Oct. 12

Lazy Daisy's Cafe on Gerrard Street East holds a fundraiser on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in support of the Red Door Family Shelter.

To celebrate its 11th birthday this month, Lazy Daisy’s Café on Gerrard Street East will be holding a fundraiser for the Red Door Shelter.

Lazy Daisy’s popular Rise N’ Shine and Veggie Rise breakfast sandwiches will be on sale for only $5 each on Wednesday, Oct. 12, for the fundraiser.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from all of the breakfast sandwiches sold that day will go to the Red Door Shelter.

Lazy Daisy’s Café is located at 1515 Gerrard St. E., just west of Coxwell Avenue.

For more information on Lazy Daisy’s, please go to https://lazydaisyscafe.ca/

The Red Door Family Shelter has been providing emergency shelter and support for women and their families impacted by domestic abuse, a housing crisis, or refugee issues since 1982.

For more information on the Red Door, please go to https://www.reddoorshelter.ca/