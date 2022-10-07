Toronto Votes 2022: Advance polls open from Oct. 7 to 14 for voters to cast their ballots early

Advance polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day from Oct. 7 through to Oct. 14 for voters to cast their ballots early in the Toronto municipal election. They are open throughout this Thanksgiving Day long weekend in an effort to make it easier for students who are coming home from post-secondary institutions for the long weekend to vote.

Residents will have a total of nine days to vote in-person, including eight days of advance polls being open prior to Election Day on Monday, Oct. 24.

This is a major change from previous city elections as voters now have three extra days of advanced in-person voting. Final voting opportunities are reserved for Election Day on Oct. 24.

To maximize potential voter turn-out, advance polls will be open during this Thanksgiving long weekend. This was done to help give voting opportunities to post-secondary students who are coming home for the weekend.

There will be a total of 1,460 voting locations across Toronto. Fifty of those will be advance voting sites, as each of the city’s 25 wards will have two locations for voters who prefer to cast their votes in advance.

For voters in the ridings covered by Beach Metro Community News – which are Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth – the location of the advance polls should be on the Voter Information Cards (VIC) that have been sent out to residents by the City of Toronto.

To be eligible to cast a vote, residents must be Canadian citizens and at least 18 years of age. Property owners must vote in the ward they live in. If the voter is a non-resident of Toronto, they or their spouse must own or rent property in the city.

By law, an eligible voter can only vote once regardless of how many properties they own or rent within the city.

Although the deadline for voters to confirm if they are on the voters’ list and update their information online was Sept. 23, they can still add their names by calling 311 or emailing VoterRegistration@toronto.ca before Friday, Oct. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

It is important to remember that eligible voters can also add themselves to list when they go to the polling station to vote during advance voting days or on Election Day

When going to a polling station, voters are advised to bring their Voter information Card and government identification which clearly shows their name and Toronto address.

Types of acceptable identification are available on the Toronto Elections webpage. This process is to help officials easily confirm voter eligibility. The VIC provides information about when and where to vote during both advance vote period and on Election Day. The card on its own cannot be used as identification.

