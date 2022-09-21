Number of fun events set for Kingston Road Village Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24

Live bands, children's craft activities, a pumpkin hunt and face painting are among the fun events planned for the KIngston Road Village Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. This photo from 2019 shows the pumpkins by Kingston Road United Church.

The Kingston Road Village Business Community will be hosting its Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Festival will take place along Kingston Road between Victoria Park Avenue and Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are so excited to be back,” said Sharon Smyl of the Kingston Road Business Community of the Festival’s return after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are all very happy to be back to doing what we love, which is celebrating being a part of the best neighbourhood in Toronto,” she said. “The best news is we have new businesses that opened over COVID who will be celebrating with us for the first time.”

The Festival will include live bands, face painting, food samples, henna, craft stations and a pumpkin hunt. There will also be a number of specials offered by the local businesses during the Festival.

“Please come out and enjoy the day,” said Smyl. “It’s a simple and fun day that we hope you all will enjoy.”

For more information on the Kingston Road Village Business Community, please visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kingstonroadvillage