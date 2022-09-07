Deja Views: The view at Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue has changed in the past seven years

Photo above shows the northeast corner of Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue seven years ago. Inset photo shows the condo built on the site, which was once a gas station. Photos by David Van Dyke.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

It’s been more than seven years since I took the panoramic photo at the top of the page.

I was standing in front of Fire Station 227 on Queen Street East in the Beach. The Shell gas station, which had been on the northeast corner of Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue, had recently been razed and a new condo was to be constructed.

I recall there was concern that this housing unit could not be any taller than the fire station’s clock tower. Well, standing up and looking up at it now, I can’t tell if this behemoth is or not.

Do you have an old picture of the corner of Woodbine and Queen that you would like to share with our readership?

Please don’t hesitate to contact me at gdvandyke61@gmail.com