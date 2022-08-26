Achilles International Canada hosts Redefining Disability event on Aug. 27 at Woodbine Beach Park

Achilles International Canada will host a Redefining Ability event this Saturday, Aug. 27, at Woodbine Beach Park.

By KIMBERLY DIAS

Achilles Canada has a new name. The organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities to achieve their goals and participate in athletic activities will now be known as Achilles International Canada.

Lisa Derencinovic is the new president of Achilles International Canada.

She said the organization helps athletes with disabilities participate in programs that include walking, running and wheelchair rolling.

With more than 70 chapters around the world, the grassroots, non-profit Achilles International organization is committed to help athletes of all ages. Athletes are provided with trained volunteer guides who provide verbal descriptions of the routes and directions on which way to go. Athletes as well as volunteers can register on AIC’s website or by sending them an email.

The Toronto chapter meets once a week on Saturday mornings at 8:30 a.m., near the parking lot of Woodbine Beach Park. Athletes are usually paired with their guide so that they have the accessibility to run and walk along the Boardwalk. The workout is tailored to what the individual’s goals are.

To raise awareness of the organization, Achilles International Canada will host a Redefining Ability event this Saturday, Aug. 27, at Woodbine Beach Park.

The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will focus on a fun and inclusive barrier- free activities.

“We are inviting people to come to our regular walker runs. There will be fun activities in terms of an obstacle course,” said Derencinovic of this Saturday’s events.

Achilles International wants to break down the barriers of social isolation that could occur and create opportunities for people with disabilities so that they have the support of people around them to come out and exercise.

For more on Achilles International Canada, go to https://achillesinternationalcanada.org/