Field of Dreams opens at Scarborough’s Variety Village with support of Jays Care Foundation

The ribbon is cut on Friday, Aug. 5, to officially open the Field of Dreams at Variety Village in southwest Scarborough. Inset photo, a players hits the ball off the tee during the first game played at the new diamond which provides an accessible experience for all baseball players. Photos by Adam Owen-Gill.

Variety – the Children’s Charity of Ontario and the Jays Care Foundation joined together for the official opening Variety Village’s Field of Dreams earlier this month.

The new baseball diamond, built in Variety Village’s on Danforth Avenue east of Birchmount Road, courtyard, will serve as a training area for children of all abilities to learn about the fundamentals of the game of baseball.

Construction of this diamond was made possible by a $100,000 donation from Jays Care Foundation with their partner TD.

The opening ceremony took place on Friday, Aug. 5, and comes just a few weeks after the opening of Roy Halladay Field in nearby Highview Park. https://beachmetro.com/2022/07/13/roy-halladay-field-opens-in-southwest-scarborough-to-provide-accessible-baseball-for-all-abilities

On hand for the opening of Field of Dreams were Variety President and CEO Karen Stintz; Director of Access and Awareness Archie Allison; and Executive Director of Jays Care Robert Witchel.

The addition of the accessible baseball diamond is an essential improvement to Variety Village, said Stintz in a press release announcing the field’s opening.

“Today’s exciting first pitch and the grand opening of the Variety Field of Dreams means that Variety will now be able to provide kids with disabilities a new accessible and inclusive baseball field courtesy of our friends at the Jays Care Foundation,” she said. “Now we have a fully accessible playing surface, right here at the Village, helping kids further develop life skills, access sport and recreation, and most importantly, meet and make new friends.”

Roy Halladay Field was officially opened on July 13, It was the first accessible baseball field in Toronto and was built by the Jays Care Foundation. Campers from Variety Village took part in games at the opening of that diamond and at Field of Dreams.

”Jays Care Foundation is pleased to partner with Variety Village on yet another exciting project, the Variety Village Field of Dreams,” said Wichel of Jays Care.

“We hope this inclusive, accessible space will help us in our mission to level the playing field and inspire more children and youth to participate in organized sport. Just weeks after opening the nearby Roy Halladay Field we are thrilled to help create new opportunities for children of all abilities to learn life skills, make friends and enjoy the game of baseball.”

Variety’s partnership and history with Jays Care extends back to the foundation’s inception.

Children of all abilities will benefit from the new baseball diamond.

For almost 70 years, Variety Village has been making a significant impact in the lives of children and youth with disabilities and their families in the Greater Toronto Area.

For more information on Variety Village, please go to www.varietyontario.ca

The Jays Care Foundation is the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, and it uses baseball as a tool to teach life skills and create lasting social change for more than 35,000 children and youth across Canada.