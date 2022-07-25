100 Miles Brand opens flagship store on Queen Street East in the Beach

Garie Adamson recently opened the flagship location of his urban clothing line, 100 Miles Brand, on Queen Street East in the Beach. Photo by Erin Horrocks-Pope.

By ERIN HORROCKS-POPE

In June, the Beach got an exciting new addition to the Queen Street East strip when Garie Adamson opened the flagship location of his urban clothing line, 100 Miles Brand.

After hosting some pop-up shops in the neighbourhood last year, Adamson “fell in love” with the community and decided this would be the next home for 100 Miles Brand.

“I love the vibe [of the neighbourhood] and felt opening down here offered something new and unique that Beachers didn’t have,” said Adamson. “We wanted to give them a different flavour and let them experience what it is to be ‘100 Miles’.”

Now nestled into small storefront just west of Beech Avenue, Adamson embraces the opportunity to reimmerse himself and his brand back into personal relationships with neighbours and customers after primarily being an online retailer for the past two pandemic years.

“We’re getting back to normal life here,” said Adamson. “Just vibing with the customers, getting to know them and listening to their stories, It’s always a cool experience and the best way to connect with your community as a business owner.”

Jamaican born but raised in Toronto since the age of two, it was a standard Torontonian drive 30 years ago along the Don Valley Parkway in which Adamson found the inspiration to follow his entrepreneurial dream.

Like so many, Adamson found himself inspired by something we see every day, yet do not necessarily take notice of – in his case, it was a 100-kilometre sign that held his attention as cars around him sped up and down the parkway, driven by people on their own missions that day.

“Humans are always on a race to get somewhere,” Adamson told Beach Metro Community News while describing how the vision of 100 Miles Brand came to be. “Though we can go 100 miles, we always have another 100 to go.”

Adamson, now affectionally referred to as Miles in recognition of his passion and accomplishments, is glad to be open in the east end and said that he feels blessed to have been so welcomed by the whole community.

“I hadn’t expected to see such different demographics of people receiving us and wearing us,” said Adamson, explaining that in the past he’s found that his brand is more often favoured by younger generations but since opening locally he’s his clothes on people of all ages.

Those locals rocking 100 Miles branded clothing are in good company with hip hop legends including Drake, the members of Wu Tang Clan, Director X, and the late greats Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

When asked what it feels like to see his brand represented by celebrities in music videos, on their social media and in paparazzi photos, Adamson said that more than anything, it’s a humbling experience.

“It gives me goosebumps every single time and I go ‘Wow, is this even for real?’,” said Adamson while reflecting on the big names that have worn his brand.

“I always kind of have to take a step back, take a breath, and just thank the Creator above for these opportunities I’ve been blessed with.”

Visit Miles in person at 2359 Queen St. E. to learn more about 100 Miles. You can also find out more about the brand online by visiting https://100milesbrand.com/ or on Instagram at @100milesbrand