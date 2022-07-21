Jazz Festival’s three-night StreetFest on Queen Street East in the Beach begins Thursday

The Beaches International Jazz Festival's StreetFest along Queen Street East in the Beach is back on the nights of July 21, 22 and 23. Beach Metro Community News file photo from 2017 by Victor Biro.

One of the most popular events at the Beaches International Jazz Festival is back this week as StreetFest returns to Queen Street East tonight.

StreetFest takes place along Queen Street East between Woodbine and Beech avenues on the nights of Thursday, July 21, Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23.

Between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on all three of those nights, more than 30 bands will be performing at locations along Queen Street East.

For a complete list of locations and bands performing, please go to https://www.beachesjazz.com/streetfest

As in the years before COVID-19, StreetFest will see Queen Street East between Woodbine and Beech avenues closed to vehicular traffic to make room for the crowds of music fans.

The closures will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m on all three nights of StreetFest. Also vehicles will not allowed to be parked on Queen Street East in the area to be closed after 4 p.m. on July 21, 22 and 23 or they will be towed.

Please note also for StreetFest that the route of the Main Street 64 bus will be changed to avoid Queen Street East.

For safety and access reasons, Waverly Road, Lee Avenue and Wineva Avenue will open for through way traffic heading north and south from Queen Street East.

Also, according to Toronto police, a number of other road changes and restrictions will be in place for the nights of July 21, 22 and 23:

TTC streetcars will divert around Queen Street East during these road closures. Modified bus service will be maintained on Woodbine Avenue and Main Street.

Police added that during the road closures, local residents may access/exit their homes at the following locations:

for residents living south of Queen St East between Balsam Avenue to Lee Avenue, buses are north and south on Lee Avenue, and south on Wineva Avenue

for residents living south of Queen St East between Waverley Road to Kippendavie Avenue, buses will travel south on Waverley Rd, and exit via Kew Beach Avenue at Woodbine Avenue

Kenilworth Avenue, Kippendavie Avenue, Hambley Avenue, Hartford Avenue, and Herbert Avenue will be changed to two-way streets during the event road closure times.

This coming weekend will be the final one for this year’s 34th annual Beaches International Jazz Festival

The OLG Weekend Series on the Main Stage at Woodbine Park is set for Friday, July 22; Saturday, July 23; and Sunday, July 24.

NuFunk.ca’s sixth annual Groovin’ in the Park Friday Night Vibes celebration goes from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on July 22. The event is presented by The Main Ingredient supported by Hot Stepper and will feature performances by the WhatNaut Band (celebrating their 20th anniversary), Carlos & Pedro (Hot Stepper), Dave Campbell and Kwame, Mike Tull and Jason Palma; The Return, and DJ Mensa and Agile.

Groovin’ in the Park continues Saturday, July 23, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Featured artists will be Starting From Scratch, DJ Greg Wilson, Jojo Flores, DJ Yogi, Jason Palma, Fairy J, Iced Miston, John Kong and Jay NuFunk.

The festival final day of performances on Sunday, July 24, goes from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Mooks take the stage at 1:30 p.m.; then its Bywater Call at 3 p.m.; The Shuffle Demons at 5 p.m.; and The Larnell Lewis Band and The Joy Lapps Project at 6:30 p.m.

For more on the Beaches International Jazz Festival, visit https://www.beachesjazz.com/