Summer Stations brings popular art installations back to the Beach for the rest of July

Three of the popular installations from Winter Stations 2022 will be back in the Beach this summer. The Beach BIA and The Sud group are inviting residents to once again see the art installations The Hive, Wildlife-guard Chair, and Introspection as they are displayed at prominent locations along Queen Street East in the Beach for the month of July. The three installations were among the five that had made up the eighth annual Winter Stations exhibition along Woodbine Beach this winter. The Hive will be located on the north lawn of the R. C. Harris Water Treatment Plant on Queen Street East, at the foot of Victoria Park Avenue. Wildlife-guard Chair will be on display at Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E. Introspection will be on display near the front of the Beaches Branch Library, 2161 Queen St. E., at the entrance to Kew Gardens park. “Public art, as such, has an immeasurable impact on the neighbourhood’s identity; it adds value to the local cultural fabric and enhances the residents’ and visitors’ quality of life. The Sud Group is incredibly excited to partner with the Beach BIA and help realize a second edition of the Summer Stations. These installations have been bringing joy to the community for the past eight winters and were happy to be bringing a little bit of that joy back for the summertime,” said Elliot Sud, President of The Sud Group, in a news release announcing Summer Stations. “It is with great excitement and enthusiasm, that the Beach BIA invites the entire community to experience the Summer Stations on Queen Street East. This year, these three impressive art installations will bring joy to Torontonians and visitors at a busy time for all of us on the Beach,” said Paul Bieksa, Executive Director of The Beach BIA. “This experience wouldn’t be possible without the generous contribution from The Beach House by The Sud Group with the cooperation and collaboration of (Beaches-East York) Councillor Brad Bradford.” The Hive installation was designed by Beach residents Katie Dogantzis and Will Cuthbert. For more on their design, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2022/03/09/beach-residents-thrilled-to-have-the-hive-as-part-of-2022-winter-stations-art-installations-on-woodbine-beach/ Wildlife-guard Station was designed by Mickael Minghetti, with the guidance of Andres Jimenez Monge. Introspection was designed by the team of Christopher Hardy, Tomasz Weinberger, Clement Sung, Jason Wu, Jacob Henriquez, Christopher Law, Anthony Mattacchione, George Wang, Maggie MacPhie and Zoey Chao, led by Associate Professor Fiona Lim Tung, University of Toronto’s John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape and Design. For more information on Winter Stations, please go to https://winterstations.com