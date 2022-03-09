Beach residents thrilled to have THE HIVE as part of 2022 Winter Stations art installations on Woodbine Beach

Katie Dogantzis and Will Cuthbert, both Beach area residents, stand on Woodbine Beach recently with their Winter Stations art installation THE HIVE in the background. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

By ALAN SHACKLETON

Beachers Katie Dogantzis and Will Cuthbert teamed up to design THE HIVE, now on display as part of Winter Stations 2022 at Woodbine Beach.

“Honey bee evolution, that was the idea,” said Will.

The design was inspired by Katie who is studying evolutionary biology in university.

Will is an art director who does graphic design and 3D design.

“We put all of it together and came up with the design, of THE HIVE,” said Will.

The design highlights the resilience of honey bees and how the hive works together to survive the cold winter months.

The theme of Winter Stations 2022 is Resilience.

THE HIVE was selected as the installation that held the most meaning for the residents of the former YWCA emergency homeless shelter for women on Queen Street East in the Beach.

“We are very honoured that our design meant so much to the women there,” said Will.

Both Katie and Will went to Malvern Collegiate Institute.

Katie also went to Bowmore Road Public School and Roden Public School.

Will went to St. John Catholic School on Kingston Road, before Malvern C.I.

“We grew up in the community and have always been around the Beach,” said Katie.

“We’re so excited to be part of Winter Stations,” said Will. “It was something we always loved to come down to and see.”

Winter Stations will continue on Woodbine Beach until the end of March.

For more information on the art installations now at Woodbine Beach, please go to https://winterstations.com/