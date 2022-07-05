Police seek man in connection with trio of alleged assaults at business on Queen Street East in the Beach

Police are looking to identify this man in connection with three alleged assaults in the Queen Street East and Bellefair Avenue area on the afternoon of Sunday, July 3.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with multiple investigations into alleged assaults on Queen Street East in the Beach on the afternoon of Sunday, July 3.

According to police, a man walked into a store in the Queen Street East and Bellefair Avenue area between 1;30 to 1:45 p.m. and became involved in three separate disputes with other customers.

Police alleged the man assaulted a 22-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old man while on the property.

The suspect is described as age 25 to 30, short stature, with dirty blond hair with the sides shaven, and a small moustache. He was wearing a lime green t-shirt, dark blue or black gym shorts, black and grey tube socks, and brown ‘Birkenstock’ sandals.

Police said he is considered violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com