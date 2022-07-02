Salsa on the Beach opens Jazz Festival this weekend at Woodbine Park

The Beaches International Jazz Festival begins this weekend, July 2 and 3, with Salsa on the Beach at Woodbine Park.

The festival is back in the Beach area with live, in-person events after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Events are slated for the month of July, but the festivities begin on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, with Salsa on the Beach in Woodbine Park.

The Salsa on the Beach fun starts on July 2, with DJ Victor Explosivo at 2 p.m.; followed by a Salsa class with Daylin Martinez at 3:30 p.m. The rest of Saturday’s performers will be El Sol De Cuba at 5 p.m.; Ricardo Barboza and Orq. – Tributo Dimension Latina at 7 p.m.; and La Sanora Queen – Highlight at 9 p.m.

Salsa on the Beach continues on Sunday, July 3, with DJ Alex Rios Rumbateca at 1:30 p.m.; Los Hijos De Tutat Band at 2:30 p.m.; Bachata Swing at 4 p.m.; and El Tuty and Son D’Aqui Orq. – Tributo Grupo Niche at 6 p.m.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen St. E.

For our earlier story on the festival, please see https://beachmetro.com/2022/06/30/beaches-international-jazz-festival-is-back-with-live-concerts-and-streetfest-celebration-on-queen-street-east-this-july/

For more information on this year’s Beaches International Jazz Festival, please go to https://www.beachesjazz.com/