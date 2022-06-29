The Two Fours kick off the Canada Day long weekend at The Hideout on Queen Street East on June 30

The Two Fours members are Mark Porter, lead guitar; Karen Gold, rhythm guitar; Wally Hucker, bass; and Susan Litchen, sax, flute, and guitar.

The Two Fours perform June 30 at The Hideout

Local rock ‘n’ roots band The Two Fours will start the Canada Day long weekend festivities off early this week with a performance on the night of Thursday, June 30, The Hideout in the Beach.

The Canada Day Long Weekend Launch Party will feature performances by The Two Fours at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Located at the site of the former The Fill Station, 2282 Queen St. E., The Hideout is the newest watering hole in the Beach and occupies both floors of the building.

The Two Fours perform a mixture of rock, roll, roots, blues, country, and “random good time” music. Local residents, The Two Fours members are Mark Porter, lead guitar; Karen Gold, rhythm guitar; Wally Hucker, bass; and Susan Litchen, sax, flute, and guitar. All four sing lead and harmony. Special guest for the show is Kid Carson, on drums.

The Two Fours will be performing in The Blue Room, the second floor lounge of The Hideout. The Papas brothers, Larry and Danny, own the business and the building, which they renovated themselves over the last nine months or so, opening on June 10.

While The Two Fours will also be performing in downtown Toronto in July, so far their next local performance will be at Wheels on the Danforth Hot Rod Show & Street Festival, on Saturday, Aug. 13. This will be the fourth consecutive year (allowing for the pandemic hiatus) that the band has performed at that long-running event.