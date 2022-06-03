Motorcyclist seriously injured after collision on Gerrard Street East between Woodbine and Coxwell

A female motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a collision with a car on Gerrard Street East, between Coxwell and Woodbine avenues, this afternoon.
The crash took place at approximately 2:40 p.m.on Friday, June 3, on Gerrard Street East and Ladykirk Avenue.
An eastbound motorcycle driven by a woman and a westbound Honda sedan collided. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike and over the car.
She was taken by emergency run to a hospital trauma centre. The extent of her injuries are not known but appeared to be very serious.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by police.
