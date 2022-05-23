Victoria Day 2022 fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay set for Monday, May 23

This photo from Victoria Day of 2019 shows the last official City of Toronto public fireworks display held at Ashbridges Bay on Victoria Day prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the city's display is back for 2022 and it will take place on Monday, May 23 at 10 p.m. sharp. Photo by Victor Biro.

The City of Toronto’s Victoria Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park will take place on the night of Monday, May 23.

The traditional city celebration is back for 2022 after a two-year absence.

It did not take place in either 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The display will be begin at 10 p.m. sharp and is expected to last approximately 15 minutes.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford said in an earlier interview with Beach Metro Community News that he is looking forward to the return of the Victoria Day event.

“I know many of us are eager to get out and enjoy our public spaces and events once again, including the annual Victoria Day fireworks display held by the City at Woodbine Beach,” he said. “I too am excited to welcome back the gathering after a long two years of celebrating apart.”

Those planning on attending are urged to use public transportation as large crowds usually come out for the event.

Ashbridges Bay Park is located at 1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E. at the foot of Coxwell Avenue at Lake Ontario.

There is good viewing of the display from Woodbine Beach and along the Boardwalk.

Toronto police are reminding residents that the use of fireworks on public properties including beaches, parks, parkettes, and sports fields is illegal.

Police added a variety of resources will be in the Woodbine Beach area to ensure safety on Victoria Day, including before and after the city’s official fireworks display.

“Residents are reminded that fireworks in City parks and on beaches is prohibited, and could result in fines,” police said.

Setting off fireworks on private property is allowed without a permit only on Victoria Day and Canada Day.

For more information on the City of Toronto’s bylaws regarding the use of fireworks, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/public-notices-bylaws/bylaw-enforcement/fireworks/

For those planning a fireworks display on their own private property, Toronto Fire Services has the following safety tips: