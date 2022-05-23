Victoria Day 2022 fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay set for Monday, May 23

The City of Toronto’s Victoria Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park will take place on the night of Monday, May 23.
The traditional city celebration is back for 2022 after a two-year absence.
It did not take place in either 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The display will be begin at 10 p.m. sharp and is expected to last approximately 15 minutes.
Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford said in an earlier interview with Beach Metro Community News that he is looking forward to the return of the Victoria Day event.
“I know many of us are eager to get out and enjoy our public spaces and events once again, including the annual Victoria Day fireworks display held by the City at Woodbine Beach,” he said. “I too am excited to welcome back the gathering after a long two years of celebrating apart.”
Those planning on attending are urged to use public transportation as large crowds usually come out for the event.
Ashbridges Bay Park is located at 1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E. at the foot of Coxwell Avenue at Lake Ontario.
There is good viewing of the display from Woodbine Beach and along the Boardwalk.
Toronto police are reminding residents that the use of fireworks on public properties including beaches, parks, parkettes, and sports fields is illegal.
Police added a variety of resources will be in the Woodbine Beach area to ensure safety on Victoria Day, including before and after the city’s official fireworks display.
“Residents are reminded that fireworks in City parks and on beaches is prohibited, and could result in fines,” police said.
Setting off fireworks on private property is allowed without a permit only on Victoria Day and Canada Day.
For more information on the City of Toronto’s bylaws regarding the use of fireworks, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/public-notices-bylaws/bylaw-enforcement/fireworks/
For those planning a fireworks display on their own private property, Toronto Fire Services has the following safety tips:
- Purchase fireworks from a retailer displaying a City-issued fireworks vendor permit.
- Always read and follow the manufacturer’s label directions.
- Before fireworks and sparklers are used, they must be kept out of reach of children, preferably in a locked cupboard or drawer.
- Discharge the fireworks a safe distance from combustible materials such as buildings and trees.
- Before they are ignited, fireworks should be buried at least half their length into a bucket of sand if portable firing bases are not available. Plant the fireworks directly into the sand to make sure each piece is firmly supported and is aimed straight and away from the audience.
- Light the fireworks at arm’s length, stand back and keep your face turned away. If a firework fails to ignite, do not attempt to re-light it. Let it sit in the base for 10 to 15 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water.
- The adult igniting the fireworks must wear eye protection and avoid having any part of his or her body over the firework.
- Never throw or point fireworks at other people.
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
- Never discharge fireworks in metal or glass containers.
- Never discharge fireworks indoors.
- If someone suffers a burn, run cool water over it for a few minutes and consider further treatment.
- In order to prevent an accident or injury, sparklers should be doused with water, or allowed to cool in a safe place away from children playing. The ends of sparklers continue to stay hot for some time and will easily burn a child’s skin, clothing or other nearby combustible material.
- Do not allow sparklers to be used indoors.
- Children make a great audience but they must never be permitted to light fireworks. Adults are responsible for handling the fireworks while spectators watch the display from a safe distance.
- One designated adult should ignite the fireworks.
- Ignited fireworks must never be hand-held.
- Light only one firework item at a time.
- Always have water on hand – a garden hose and bucket of water – to soak fireworks after they have fired.
- Used fireworks should be soaked thoroughly before disposing of them in your garbage bin. Fireworks should never go in recycling.