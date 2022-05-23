Driver, 68, dead after hitting garage near intersection of Queen Street East and Kingswood Road

Toronto Police Service updated its investigation of an unfortunate traffic fatality that happened on Sunday evening at 7:11 p.m. at Queen Street East at Kingwood Road.
It is reported that:
- a 68 year-old man was a single occupant in his Ford F150 pick up truck as he drove southbound on Kingswood Road towards Queen Street East
- the man lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons, crossed the intersection of Kingswood Road and Queen Street East and struck a garage on the south side of the intersection
- the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are asking residents, business and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators. The investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!