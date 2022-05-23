Driver, 68, dead after hitting garage near intersection of Queen Street East and Kingswood Road

Toronto Police Service said the 68-year-old man who died Sunday evening was the only occupant of a Ford F150 pick-up truck that lost control for unknown reasons at the intersection of Kingswood Road and Queen Street East. The incident caused a gas leak that was quickly capped by Enbridge Gas with the help of Toronto Fire. Photo: Susan Legge

Toronto Police Service updated its investigation of an unfortunate traffic fatality that happened on Sunday evening at 7:11 p.m. at Queen Street East at Kingwood Road.

It is reported that:

a 68 year-old man was a single occupant in his Ford F150 pick up truck as he drove southbound on Kingswood Road towards Queen Street East

the man lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons, crossed the intersection of Kingswood Road and Queen Street East and struck a garage on the south side of the intersection

the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking residents, business and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators. The investigation is ongoing by members of Traffic Services. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.