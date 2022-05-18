Provincial Election 2022: Scarborough Southwest candidates to talk environment and other issues at May 19 meeting

An online candidates' meeting for voters in Scarborough Southwest is set for the night of Thursday, May 19.

Voters in Scarborough-Southwest are invited to participate in a virtual debate to hear candidates’ plans on the environment and other priority issues.

The online Zoom candidates’ meeting on the night of Thursday, May 19, will be one of a series of debates held in communities across the Greater Toronto Area under the ONDebates banner. It is intended to show how top voter priorities are interconnected with a healthy environment.

The Scarborough Southwest event is being organized by the Toronto East End Climate Collective (TEECC), TTC Riders, MORE Neighbours, Access Alliance, Scarborough Civic Action Network, Agincourt Community Services, Birchmount Bluffs Neighbourhood Centre, and West Scarborough Neighbourhood Centre.

“We believe that an ‘all candidates meeting’ during the election is an important part of civic engagement for community members. In Scarborough Southwest, some of the

most challenging issues are generally related to affordability, which includes food security, housing, and employment. Decent work is also front and centre as a priority for

many of the residents in this riding,” said Orit Ados of local group Access Alliance, who is helping organize this debate.

The meeting can be viewed via Zoom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

To register and receive the Zoom link to attend, please go to https://bit.ly/SSWdebate

ON Debates is a project coordinated by GreenPAC, a non-partisan non-profit working towards action on the environment.