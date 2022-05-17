Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse begin season this week; first home game on May 19 at Ted Reeve Arena

The Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse team begins its regular season this week. The first home game is the night of Thursday, May 19, at Ted Reeve Arena against the Burlington Chiefs.

Playing in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL), Toronto Beaches play their season opener tonight in Whitby against the Whitby Warriors.

Toronto Beaches first home game of the season in on Thursday, May 19, when they host the Burlington Chiefs. Local lacrosse fans are reminded that Toronto Beaches will indeed be playing their home games this season at Ted Reeve Arena, northeast corner of Main Street and Gerrard Street East.

Earlier this year, plans were made for Toronto Beaches to play home games at the Leaside Memorial Gardens while maintenance work was done at Ted Reeve Arena this spring and summer. However, the schedule for that work has been changed and the facility is available for Toronto Beaches to play lacrosse in this season.

Start time for tonight’s game in Whitby is 7:30 p.m. at the Iroquois Sports Complex.

Thursday’s home opener for Toronto Beaches starts at 8 p.m.

Toronto Beaches rounds out the opening week of the season with a road game on Friday, May 20, against the Orangeville Northmen at the Tony Rose Arena.

The OJLL’s regular season consists of 20 games. For the Toronto Beaches Junior A Lacrosse teams full schedule for this year, please go to https://www.beachesjralacrosse.com/page/show/7135289-schedule

Other teams in the OJLL include the St. Catharines Athletics, the Oakville Buzz, the Six Nations Arrows, the Brampton Excelsiors, the Mimico Mountaineers, the Peterborough Lakers, and Kitchener-Waterloo.