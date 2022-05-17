Provincial Election 2022: Final list of candidates for ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

Here is the final list of candidates for the June 2 provincial election who are running in ridings covered by Beach Metro Community News.
The deadline for candidates to register to run with Elections Ontario was 2 p.m. on May 12.
Please note that there is not an incumbent candidate in Beaches-East York as Rima Berns-McGown, who held the seat for the NDP for the last four years, is not running in this election.
BEACHES-EAST YORK
Kate Dupuis – NDP
John Ferguson – Ontario Party
Drew Garvie – Communist Party
Angela Kennedy – Progressive Conservative Party
Abhijeet Manay – Green Party
Mary-Margaret McMahon – Liberal Party
Joe Ring – None of the Above Party
Stephen Roney – New Blue Party
Bahman Yazdanfar – Canadians’ Choice Party
SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST
Doly Begum – NDP (incumbent)
Cara Brideau – Green Party
Barbara Everatt – Ontario Party
James McNair – None of the Above Party
Peter Naus – New Blue Party
Michelle Parsons – Independent
Lisa Patel – Liberal Party
Brett Snider – Progressive Conservative Party
TORONTO-DANFORTH
Christopher Brophy – None of the Above Party
Mary Fragedakis – Liberal Party
Milton Kandias – New Blue Party
Marcelo Levy – Green Party
Colleen McCleery – Progressive Conservative Party
Jennifer Moxon – Communist
George Simopoulos – Ontario Party
Peter Tabuns – NDP (incumbent)