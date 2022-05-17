Provincial Election 2022: Final list of candidates for ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

The final list of candidates registered with Elections Ontario for the June 2 provincial election in the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth is in the story below.

Here is the final list of candidates for the June 2 provincial election who are running in ridings covered by Beach Metro Community News.

The deadline for candidates to register to run with Elections Ontario was 2 p.m. on May 12.

Please note that there is not an incumbent candidate in Beaches-East York as Rima Berns-McGown, who held the seat for the NDP for the last four years, is not running in this election.

BEACHES-EAST YORK

Kate Dupuis – NDP

John Ferguson – Ontario Party

Drew Garvie – Communist Party

Angela Kennedy – Progressive Conservative Party

Abhijeet Manay – Green Party

Mary-Margaret McMahon – Liberal Party

Joe Ring – None of the Above Party

Stephen Roney – New Blue Party

Bahman Yazdanfar – Canadians’ Choice Party

SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST

Doly Begum – NDP (incumbent)

Cara Brideau – Green Party

Barbara Everatt – Ontario Party

James McNair – None of the Above Party

Peter Naus – New Blue Party

Michelle Parsons – Independent

Lisa Patel – Liberal Party

Brett Snider – Progressive Conservative Party

TORONTO-DANFORTH

Christopher Brophy – None of the Above Party

Mary Fragedakis – Liberal Party

Milton Kandias – New Blue Party

Marcelo Levy – Green Party

Colleen McCleery – Progressive Conservative Party

Jennifer Moxon – Communist

George Simopoulos – Ontario Party

Peter Tabuns – NDP (incumbent)