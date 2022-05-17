City’s Victoria Day fireworks display returns to Ashbridges Bay for 2022 after two-year absence

The City of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park will take place on the night of Monday, May 23.

After a two-year absence, the City of Toronto’s traditional Victoria Day fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay Park is back.

It did not take place in either 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it’s back for the 2022 Victoria Day celebrations set for the night of Monday, May 23.

The display will be begin at 10 p.m. sharp and is expected to last approximately 15 minutes.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford said he is looking for to the return of the Victoria Day event.

“I know many of us are eager to get out and enjoy our public spaces and events once again, including the annual Victoria Day fireworks display held by the City at Woodbine Beach,” he said. “I too am excited to welcome back the gathering after a long two years of celebrating apart.”

Those planning on attending are urged to use public transportation as large crowds usually come out for the event.

Ashbridges Bay Park is located at 1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E. at the foot of Coxwell Avenue at Lake Ontario.

There is good viewing of the display from Woodbine Beach and along the Boardwalk.