Police release images of suspects in alleged attempted murder at Main Street Subway Station

Police have released this security camera image of a man wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged attempted murder at Main Street Subway Station on the evening of Friday, May 3. Inset photo shows an image of a second suspect.

Toronto police have released security camera images of two men wanted in an investigation into an alleged attempted murder at the Main Street Subway Station last Friday night.

Police were called to the station on Main Street, just north of Danforth Avenue, at approximately 6:49 p.m. on May 13.

According to police, a 23-year-old was walking out of the station when he was chased back inside by two other men. The men then allegedly stabbed the victim, police said.

The victim was able to run out of the station but was chased by the men who continued to stab him, police alleged.

The victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, May 16, police issued a news release with security camera images of two men wanted in connection with the investigation.

The first suspect is described as being in his early 20s, six-feet tall, with an athletic build, short dreadlocks, thick eyebrows, full black beard, with tattoos on left and right forearms. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black cargo satchel, blue surgical mask, black jeans, and purple and black basketball shoes.

The second suspect is described as being in his early 20s, six-feet tall, medium build, large corn rows, full black beard. He was wearing a black sweater with a large white front logo, dark grey shorts, and grey, purple and black basketball shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.