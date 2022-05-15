Deadline to make bids in The Beach BIA’s silent auction in support of Beach Metro Community News is 11:59 p.m. on May 15

The Beach BIA is hosting an online silent auction fundraiser in support of Beach Metro Community News.
The event is live online now and bids will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.
There will be a wide variety of items open to be bid on that have been donated by merchants who are members of The Beach BIA, and other in the community including local artisans.
The online silent auction is one of the events being held locally in support of Beach Metro Community News, which is a non-profit newspaper run a volunteer board of directors, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
For more information on the silent auction and to bid on items, please go to The Beach BIA’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram at www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO or www.instagram.com/makewaves.to respectively.
You can also go directly to the silent auction site at https://beach-bia.myshopify.com/collections/beach-bia-silent-auction-in-support-of-the-beach-metro?page=1
