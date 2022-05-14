Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing at Main Street Subway Station

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Friday, May 13, night at Main Street Subway Station. The man's injuries are considered to be life threatening.

Toronto police are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing near Main Street Subway Station last night.

Police were called to the station, on Main Street just north of Danforth Avenue, at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Friday, May 13.

Upon arrival, a man in his 20s was found in the station with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and his injuries are considered to be life threatening.

There was reportedly a dispute between the victim and two male suspects.

The suspects were believed to be last seen headed towards Danforth Avenue from the station.

There are no descriptions of the suspects available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or at https://www.222tips.com