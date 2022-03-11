Day of Action rally for transition to Green Economy set for March 12 in East Lynn Park

Presented by the Toronto East End Climate Collective, 350.org Canada, and the Council of Canadians, the Day of Action for a Just Transition to a Green Economy goes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the north end of East Lynn Park, 1949 Danforth Ave.

A Day of Action for A Just Transition to a Green Economy is set for East Lynn Park on Saturday, March 12.

Presented by the Toronto East End Climate Collective, 350.org Canada, and the Council of Canadians, the event goes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the north end of the park, 1949 Danforth Ave.

“We need a Green Economy that leaves no one behind,” said the organizers.

“Come and join your neighbours as we imagine and enact the opening of Just Transition Job Creation Centre in Beaches-East York.”

Speakers at the event will include Bridget Allen-O’Neil; Michelle Robidoux; Lyn Adamson; Maliha Mehreen and Milka Tegbaru.

At 12:30 p.m. participants will head to the office of Beaches-East Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith where they will present petitions calling for a Just Transition to a Green Economy.

For information on Saturday’s Day of Action, please email the Toronto East End Climate Collective at teeclimatecollective@gmail.com or go to https://www.tcan.ca/member-groups/toronto-environmental-alliance-8kg4h