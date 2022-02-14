Beacher Jack McBain and Canadian Men’s Olympic Hockey Team move on to qualifying round game against China

By JESSE GAULT
Beacher Jack McBain has played in all three preliminary round games for the Canadian Men’s Hockey Team at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China this month.
The Canadian team finished the preliminary round with two wins and one loss and are now preparing for a qualifying game on Feb. 15 against China.
McBain did not record any goals or assists during the preliminary round. After three games he also has no penalty minutes and a plus-minus of zero.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Canadians defeated Germany 5 to 1 to open the preliminary round. On Feb. 12, the United States beat Canada 4-2. On Feb. 13, in the final game of the preliminary round, Canada defeated China 5-0.
In that game, forward McBain was moved to the first line with Mason McTavish and team captain Eric Staal.
At one point, linesmen had to pull apart McBain and China’s Wei Ruike who were not pleased with each other.
Canada will face China once again on Feb. 15 in the qualifying game. The winner of that game will move on to the quarterfinals.
For more on McBain, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2022/01/26/beacher-jack-mcbain-to-play-for-canadian-mens-hockey-team-in-beijing-winter-olympics/
