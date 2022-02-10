Woman, 28, arrested after fire truck stolen from inside Beach fire station early this morning

A garage bay door from the Beach fire station (inset photo) lies on Queen Street East Thursday, Feb. 10, morning. A fire truck was stolen from inside the station at 4:45 a.m. The truck was driven out the station right through the front garage bay doors of Toronto Fire Station 227 on Queen Street East. Photos by Desmond Brown.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after a fire truck was stolen from inside the Beach fire station on Queen Street East near Woodbine Avenue early this morning.

According to police, a person broke into Toronto Fire Station 227 at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The fire truck was then driven out of the station, smashing through the front garage bay doors. A section of the bay door was still on Queen Street East earlier this morning as police and fire officials had the area taped off for investigation.

Police quickly located the fire truck and followed it in a “low-speed pursuit” which ended on Unwin Avenue in the Port Lands, according to CP24.

Police said charges are pending against the 28-year-old woman.

A Toronto Fire Services media spokesperson told Beach Metro Community News this morning that he was unable to comment on the incident at this time as it was an active police investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com