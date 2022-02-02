Woman seriously injured in East York stabbing, man in custody

Toronto police were called to the area of Hassard Avenue and O’Connor Drive at approximately 9 a.m. on Feb. 2 for reports of a woman having been stabbed.

A man is in custody after the stabbing of a woman in East York on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Police were called to the area of Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive at approximately 9 a.m. for reports of a woman having been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a woman near Hassard Avenue who was suffering from serious injuries.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to CityNews

Shortly after arriving at the scene, police said a male suspect had been taken into custody.

Police said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com