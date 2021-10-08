Historic Walking Tour of Kew Gardens planned for this Saturday afternoon

An historic Walking Tour is planned for the Beach on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 9.
Hosted by Beach historian Gene Domagala, the walk will look at the Kew Gardens area.
The walk begins at 1 p.m. and participants are asked to meet at the Beaches Branch Library, on Queen Street East.
There will be a limited number of participants allowed due to COVID-19 safety rules.
For more information, please contact Domagala at historyman1@hotmail.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.