Historic Walking Tour of Kew Gardens planned for this Saturday afternoon

This photo from 1914 shows Kew Gardens being enjoyed by people taking part in winter activities.

An historic Walking Tour is planned for the Beach on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 9.

Hosted by Beach historian Gene Domagala, the walk will look at the Kew Gardens area.

The walk begins at 1 p.m. and participants are asked to meet at the Beaches Branch Library, on Queen Street East.

There will be a limited number of participants allowed due to COVID-19 safety rules.

For more information, please contact Domagala at historyman1@hotmail.com