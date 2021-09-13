Federal Election 2021: Environment to be focus of Scarborough Southwest candidates’ debate on night of Sept. 13

Voters in the federal riding of Scarborough Southwest are invited to an online candidates’ meeting tonight that will focus on the environment.
The meeting takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.
The purpose is to give Scarborough Southwest residents the opportunity to listen to the riding’s candidates’ platforms and proposals regarding environmental issues.
The Scarborough Southwest debate is one of 100 being held in cities and towns across the country as part of the “100 Debates on the Environment” project coordinated by GreenPAC.
Election Day is set for Monday, Sept. 20.
Residents are invited to register on Eventbrite and receive a Zoom link to watch tonight’s debate.
To register, please visit https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/scarborough-southwest-debate-on-the-environment-tickets-169404061107.
