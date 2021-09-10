Demolition work on east-end ramps of Gardiner Expressway at Lake Shore Boulevard East to continue this weekend

Work is already well underway on the demolition of the Gardiner Expressway's east-end ramps as shown in this photo from earlier this week. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed in both directions from Carlaw Avenue to Cherry Street on the weekend of Sept. 11 and 12 as work continues on the demolition of the Gardiner Expressway’s east-end ramps.

This weekend’s closure will take place from 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, through to 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

The on-and-off ramps to the Gardiner were permanently closed on Aug. 31 from east of the Don Valley Parkway to their beginning and end near Logan Avenue. The ramps are being demolished and Lake Shore Boulevard East being re-engineered as part of the work being done on weekends in September and October.

The demolition of the ramps is part of the Gardiner Expressway Rehabilitation Plan and the Port Lands Flood Mitigation Protection Project. (For more, please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2021/08/31/permanent-closure-and-upcoming-destruction-of-gardiner-expressways-east-end-ramps-at-logan-avenue-begins-on-night-of-aug-31/

Due to the work taking place on the Gardiner ramps, the ActiveTO closure will no longer be taking place in the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Woodbine Avenue and Leslie Street.

However, Bayview Avenue between Rosedale Valley Road and Lawren Harris Square will be closed for ActiveTO from 6 a.m. on Sept. 11 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 12.

ActiveTO provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/

For more information on the construction schedule for the demolition of the Gardiner Expressway’s eastern ramps, please go to https://portlandsto.ca/wp-content/uploads/Lake-Shore-Boulevard-East-and-Port-Lands-Flood-Protection-Construction-Notice-20-Final.pdf