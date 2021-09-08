Police trying to locate family members of East York man Glenn Huntley, 65, who died in April of this year

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in locating the next of kin for Glenn Huntley, 65, who died in April of this year at his residence on Eastdale Avenue East York.

According to a press release issued by Toronto police on Sept. 8, Huntley died at his address at 75 Eastdale Ave. on Thursday, April 1.

“After exhaustive efforts, police are still unable to locate any next of kin to inform them of his passing,” said the release.

“We are seeking any information regarding this man’s family.”

Anyone with information on family members for Glenn Huntley is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com