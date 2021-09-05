Federal Election 2021: Final list of candidates for ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough-Southwest and Toronto-Danforth

The candidate lists have been finalized for the ridings of Beaches-East York, Scarborough Southwest and Toronto-Danforth for this month's federal election.

Here are the candidates who will be running in those ridings in the federal election slated to take place on Monday, Sept. 20.

BEACHES-EAST YORK

In Beaches-East York, Liberal incumbent Nathaniel Erskine-Smith is seeking to be elected as the riding’s representative for the third time. He was first elected in 2015 and then re-elected in 2019.

Running for the NDP in Beaches-East York will be Alejandra Ruiz Vargas.

The Green Party candidate in Beaches-East York is Reuben DeBoer.

The Conservative Party candidate for Beaches-East York is Lisa Robinson.

The candidate for the People’s Party of Canada in Beaches-East York is Radu Rautescu.

The Communist Party of Canada candidate in Beaches-East York is Jennifer Moxon.

The Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada candidate is Phillip Fernandez.

Running as an independent candidate in Beaches-East York is Karen Lee Wilde.

SCARBOROUGH SOUTHWEST

In the riding of Scarborough Southwest, Liberal incumbent Bill Blair is seeking to be elected for the third time.

Running in Scarborough Southwest for the NDP is Guled Arale.

The Conservative Party candidate in Scarborough Southwest is Mohsin Bhuiyan.

The Green Party candidate in Scarborough Southwest is Amanda Cain.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for Scarborough Southwest is Ramona Pache.

Running as an independent candidate in Scarborough Southwest is David Edward-Ooi Poon.

TORONTO-DANFORTH

In the riding of Toronto-Danforth, Liberal incumbent Julie Dabrusin will seeking to be elected for the third time.

The NDP candidate for Toronto-Danforth is Clare Hacksel.

The Conservative Party candidate for Toronto-Danforth is Michael Carey.

The Green Party candidate for Toronto-Danforth is Maryem Tollar.

The People’s Party of Canada candidate for Toronto-Danforth is Wayne Simmons.

The Communist Party of Canada candidate for Toronto-Danforth is Elizabeth Rowley. She is the leader of the Communist Party of Canada.

The Animal Protection Party of Canada candidate for Toronto-Danforth is Liz White. She is the leader of the Animal Protection Party of Canada.

Also running in Toronto-Danforth is independent candidate Habiba Desai.

