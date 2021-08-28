Plastic Free Beach Toronto founder Dora Attard’s Sunday art installation highlights number of cigarette butts collected

"Butt Buckets" for cigarette butts will be placed near the Boardwalk in the Woodbine Beach area as part of an initiative by Plastic Free Beach Toronto.

Dora Attard, Founder of Plastic Free Beach Toronto, will be displaying an art installation at Woodbine Beach on the morning of Sunday, Aug. 29, to raise awareness about the impact of litter in the area.

Attard organizes a weekly beach cleanup in the area, and every year she creates an art display highlighting some of the collected litter.

Last year’s artwork was a six-foot globe made of collected plastic water bottles. This year, the art installation will highlight the massive number of cigarette butts collected as litter along the beaches and Boardwalk.

“This summer, my focus was on cigarette butt, therefore my art installation will reflect this,” she said in a note to Beach Metro News.

The installation will on display by the Donald B Summerville Pool, at the foot of Woodbine Avenue, from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 29.

Along with the art installation, Attard will also be placing “Butt Buckets” (to be used by smokers for their cigarette butts as opposed to just throwing them on the ground) along the Boardwalk.

“We have received permission and support the city parks and recreation to implement this idea,” she said.

Cigarette butts are among the most collected type of litter in the area, and they can have a serious impact on the lake since the filters contain microplastics and do not degrade naturally.

For more information on Plastic Free Beach, please visit the Facebook page at Plastic Free Beach Toronto or on Instagram @plasticfreebeachtoronto https://www.instagram.com/plasticfreebeachtoronto/?igshid=slkjlxk87f9n&hl=en