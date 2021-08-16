Upcoming Golf Fore Kids Charity Golf Classic to raise funds for athletic activities at Variety Village

Variety Village is located on Danforth Avenue in southwest Scarborough.

Southwest Scarborough’s Variety – The Children’s Charity of Ontario and the Cathedral Bluffs Yacht Club are teaming up to co-host the third annual Golf Fore Kids Charity Golf Classic.

The event takes place on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Remington Parkview Golf Club in Markham.

The tourney will help raise funds for the work done at Variety Village on Danforth Avenue through the Variety Athletic Club.

Since 1982, the club has provided the perfect training ground for athletes who go on to compete at provincial, national and international levels including the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Children, youth, and adults competing as members of integrated sports teams see many benefits from the club: developing both muscle and self-esteem, learning coordination, making new friends, and learning to see abilities rather than disabilities.

For more than 70 years, Variety’s goal has been to improve the quality of life and integration into society of all people, regardless of their abilities by creating a level playing field without barriers. One of only a handful of facilities worldwide where all ability levels are integrated, Variety Village is a place where anyone can develop independence, self confidence and new skills. The Village specializes in education, skills training and integrated recreational programs.

Cathedral Bluffs Yacht Club, located in Bluffer’s Park, is proud to be partnering with Variety to co-host the tournament. For more info on the CBYC, please go to https://www.cbyc.ca/

For more information on tickets to take part in Golf Fore Kids, to sponsor a hole, provide an auction item or to make a donation to the event, please go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/golf-fore-kids-charity-golf-classic-tickets-153811051997