Work begins on new Badgerow Parkette near Carlaw and Dundas

Photo above shows the northeast corner of Carlaw Avenue and Badgerow Road, where the new Badgerow Parkette is being built. Inset image shows an artist's conception of the finished park.

Construction work on the Badgerow Parkette in the Carlaw Avenue and Dundas Street East area has begun.

Work began earlier this month, and if the weather cooperates it is expected to be completed by fall of this year.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher said in a recent release that the parkette’s creation is part of the Carlaw + Dundas Community Initiative that stared with City Council approval back in 2014.

The parkette is located on the northeast corner of Carlaw Avenue and Badgerow Road. It will incorporate the south wall of the Toronto Hydro building on the property into its design.

Plans for the Badgerow Parkette include custom benches, planters, a stage-step-seating area, a walkway, a piano-key bench, trees, and an historical mural/poster on the hydro building’s wall.

The new parkette is part of the future vision for the Carlaw-Dundas Triangle which already includes the obelisk designed by Toronto artist Pierre Poussin, and the new “gateway” to Jimmie Simpson Park.(For more on the Brick Obelisk please see our earlier story at https://beachmetro.com/2020/10/13/virtual-celebration-of-brick-obelisk-at-carlaw-and-dundas-set-for-oct-14/ )

“Carlaw and Dundas is a unique neighbourhood and the contemporary interpretations of its history in the design of these public spaces by Schollen & Company are an elegant and fitting tribute to its rich industrial past,” said Fletcher in her release.

Those wishing to learn more about the area, and the plans for the future, can go to https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/paulafletcher/pages/1382/attachments/original/1615683529/Heritage-Report-Carlaw-Dundas-Landscape-and-Improvements.pdf?1615683529

“The vision for Carlaw and Dundas was created with the community and once again I thank everyone who participated for their interest and engagement,” said Fletcher.