Eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Woodbine and Leslie to be closed Aug. 7 and 8 for ActiveTO

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic on the weekend of Aug. 7 and 8 for ActiveTO.

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic on the weekend of Aug. 7 and 8.

The closure is part of the City of Toronto’s ActiveTO initiative which provides opportunities for residents to get outdoors and exercise, while being able to maintain physical distance as warranted by public health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic

This weekend’s closure will take place from 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, through to 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug.8.

East Toronto residents are also reminded that this weekend will see the Don Valley Parkway closed in both directions between the Gardiner Expressway and Hwy. 401. The closure of the DVP for annual maintenance work will take place from 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

For more information on ActiveTO and locations of Bike Share Toronto stations, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-reduce-virus-spread/covid-19-activeto/