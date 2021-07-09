Police looking for missing woman, 60, last seen in Broadview and Cosburn area

Toronto police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing woman.

Yvonne Tronson, 60, was last seen on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 8:40 p.m. in the area of Broadview and Cosburn avenues.

She is described at five-feet, four-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown and red shoulder length hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com