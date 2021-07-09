Full closure of Gardiner Expressway between DVP and Hwy. 427 slated for weekend of July 9 through July 12

The Gardiner Expressway is scheduled to be closed from the night of Friday, July 9, through to the morning of Monday, July 12, for maintenance work.
The City of Toronto performs regular spring or fall maintenance every couple years on the Gardiner Expressway. This maintenance work often involves a full closure of the expressway over a weekend so that city road crews, engineers and other stakeholders can make improvements and keep the expressway in a state of good repair.
For this weekend’s work, the Gardiner Expressway will be closed in both directions between the Don Valley Parkway and Hwy. 427. The closure will go from Friday, July 9, at 11 p.m. through to Monday, July 12, at 5 a.m.
This work had originally been planned to be done on the weekend of June 25, but was cancelled and moved to this weekend because of bad weather.
For more information on this weekend’s planned closure of the Gardiner Expressway, please go to https://www.toronto.ca/services-payments/streets-parking-transportation/road-restrictions-closures/expressway-and-lake-shore-boulevard-closures/
