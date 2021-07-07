Police seek help finding missing woman, 40, last seen in Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East area

Toronto police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing woman.
Ellen Gunn, 40, was last seen on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at approximately 9 a.m. in the Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East area of Toronto.
She is described as five-feet, nine-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with long brown hair. No clothing description is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com
