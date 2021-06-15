‘Hot Spot Second Doses’ COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics set for East Toronto this week

East Toronto Health Partners and Michael Garron Hospital are hosting a number of "Hot Spot Second Doses" COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics this week.

The “Hot Spot Second Doses” pop-up clinics are slated for:

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd., on Wednesday June 16;

Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre, 870 Queen St. E., on Thursday, June 17;

Crescent Town Elementary School, 4 Massey Square, on Friday, June 18;

Afghan Canadian Islamic Community, 22 Hobson Ave. in North York, on Saturday, June 19;

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd., on Saturday, June 19.

The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and each one will have 2,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine available for second shots.

Those eligible for the second shots at these clinics must be 12 years of age or older, and live in any “M” postal code (which means all of Toronto). Also on date of the pop-up clinic, those eligible will have received a first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received a first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose; or received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose.

People planning on attending should be aware that a similar Hot Spot Second Doses clinic at Warden Hilltop Community Centre in southwest Scarborough on Tuesday, June 15, saw all 2,000 doses accounted for just over 30 minutes after it opened. There was also a traffic jam in the area of Warden and St.Clair avenues shortly after 8 a.m. as people were driving to the community centre to try and get their second shots. An additional 500 shots were later made available at that clinic and were also quickly booked up.

Those planning on attending a pop-up clinic for second doses this week are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto