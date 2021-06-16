UPDATE: Eligibility rules changed at second dose COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics in East Toronto to give priority to those in hot spot postal codes

Priority eligibility at second dose COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinics in East Toronto will now be given to those living in the hot spot postal codes of M1B, M1G, M1J, M1S, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V AND M9W. Non-priority eligibility will be for those living in all other M postal codes in Toronto.

East Toronto Health Partners have adjusted the eligibility of those who can get shots at a series of “Hot Spot Second Doses” COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics taking place locally this week.

Due to overwhelming demand from people showing from across Toronto at the clinics yesterday and today (June 16), the priority eligibility will now be for those living in the following hot spot postal codes of M1B, M1G, M1J, M1S, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V AND M9W. Non-priority eligibility will be for those living in all other M postal codes in Toronto.

Dose appointments for the clinic today at the Thorncliffe Park Community hub have already been filled, and the line was closed as of approximately 8:45 a.m. this morning.

The remaining Hot Spot Second Doses clinics for this week are slated for:

Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre, 870 Queen St. E., on Thursday, June 17;

Crescent Town Elementary School, 4 Massey Square, on Friday, June 18;

Afghan Canadian Islamic Community, 22 Hobson Ave. in North York, on Saturday, June 19;

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub, 45 Overlea Blvd., on Saturday, June 19.

The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and each one will have 2,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine available for second shots.

Those eligible for the second shots at these clinics must be 12 years of age or older, and live in the postal codes listed in the second paragraph of this story.

Also on date of the pop-up clinic, those eligible will have received a first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received a first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose; or received a first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as a second dose.

Those planning on attending a pop-up clinic for second doses this week are reminded that they must meet the eligibility criteria in order to be given a shot.

“Individuals who do not fit the indicated eligibility will be turned away to ensure there are enough vaccines for eligible populations,” said Michael Garron Hospital on its website.

Those planning on attending one of the clinics are asked to bring their health card and a proof of address. However, a health card is not required if you do not have one, organizers said.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination clinics being run by Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners, please go to https://tehn.ca/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/mobile-and-pop-vaccine-clinics-east-toronto